QS Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the second quarter worth about $8,714,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the second quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

KSU stock opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 214.74 and a beta of 1.07. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

