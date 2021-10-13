QS Investors LLC Has $5.15 Million Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 48.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $466.92.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $421.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.00 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

