QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

