QS Investors LLC Sells 36,639 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,639 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

PKG stock opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.89. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.87 and a twelve month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

