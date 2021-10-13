QS Investors LLC Sells 940 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,490,000 after acquiring an additional 104,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,187,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,406,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $54.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.70.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

