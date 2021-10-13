Qualtrics International (XM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83.

XM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,160 shares of company stock worth $465,520. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qualtrics International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.32% of Qualtrics International worth $63,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

