Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 350.8% in September

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

QTRHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%.

QTRHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

