Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Up 350.8% in September

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 350.8% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
QTRHF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 28,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,603. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $260.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.58 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.
Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.37 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.81%.
Quarterhill Company Profile
Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.
