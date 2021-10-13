Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Post by 19,919.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 940,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 936,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Post during the second quarter valued at $52,247,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Post by 4,917.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,150,000 after purchasing an additional 317,597 shares during the last quarter. AREX Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post during the first quarter valued at $18,369,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Post by 63.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

POST has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

NYSE POST opened at $105.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.29. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.