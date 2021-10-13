Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,973 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Change Healthcare by 4,428.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Change Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Change Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Change Healthcare to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.06.

Change Healthcare stock opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.47, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $867.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

