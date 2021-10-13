Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 17,778 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 301.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 205,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $123.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.82. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $83.73 and a 12-month high of $136.82.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.