Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,359,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,158,000 after acquiring an additional 628,637 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 978,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $129,108,000 after acquiring an additional 475,437 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,705,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,853,000 after acquiring an additional 316,001 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,717,000 after acquiring an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 281,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,169,000 after acquiring an additional 184,722 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

