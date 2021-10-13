Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.80.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

