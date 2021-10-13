Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,486 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 173,680 shares.The stock last traded at $16.45 and had previously closed at $15.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on METC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $700.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $76.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.54 million. Analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W.

