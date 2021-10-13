Raymond James Cuts Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target to $9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.32% from the stock’s current price.

SAND has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.40 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

Shares of SAND traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $6.46. 96,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,441. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 328.6% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

