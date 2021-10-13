Raymond James Cuts Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target to C$7.50

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.63% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.05.

Shares of TSE:YRI traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.41. 4,005,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.82 and a 52-week high of C$8.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.64.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.421647 EPS for the current year.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

