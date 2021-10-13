Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Centrica (CPYYY)

Centrica (OTCMKTS: CPYYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/12/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

10/8/2021 – Centrica had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/7/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

10/5/2021 – Centrica had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

10/4/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/27/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/27/2021 – Centrica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Centrica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. Centrica plc has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

