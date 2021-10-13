Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS: WTKWY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

10/8/2021 – Wolters Kluwer had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/6/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

9/28/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

9/24/2021 – Wolters Kluwer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY stock opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $116.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Wolters Kluwer’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.