Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 7.1%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s stock price rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.13 and last traded at $19.12. Approximately 2,834 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 495,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RXRX. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86. The company has a current ratio of 21.92, a quick ratio of 21.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

