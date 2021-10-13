Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, an increase of 232.1% from the September 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDEIY. Societe Generale cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RDEIY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,129. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $10.51.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

