Reflexer Ungovernance Token Trading Up 4.2% This Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. In the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $35.32 million and approximately $234,037.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $279.02 or 0.00490341 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,899.85 or 0.99995313 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00057707 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004403 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00049361 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001368 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001782 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CRYPTO:FLX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,581 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

