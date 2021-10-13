Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $11.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $11.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.82. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $26.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $71.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $59.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $62.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $64.42 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $606.00 to $571.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $691.76.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $544.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $441.00 and a one year high of $686.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $561.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.83, for a total transaction of $224,890.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

