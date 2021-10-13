Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Upgraded to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $142.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.44.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

