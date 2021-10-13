Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 62,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 666,163 shares.The stock last traded at $29.24 and had previously closed at $27.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.10.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $227,630.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,939 shares of company stock worth $1,049,751. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,429,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,553,000 after buying an additional 228,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after buying an additional 53,339 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 13,293 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

