Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $53.65

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.65, but opened at $55.63. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 3,787 shares changing hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67.
In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.
