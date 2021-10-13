Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Gap Up to $53.65

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.65, but opened at $55.63. Renewable Energy Group shares last traded at $55.27, with a volume of 3,787 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.86.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 6.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear acquired 1,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.32 per share, with a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,757 shares in the company, valued at $318,477.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,430 and sold 23,536 shares valued at $1,325,933. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.