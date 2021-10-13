Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 3.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rent-A-Center were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after acquiring an additional 901,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,439,000 after acquiring an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,953,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 39.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,682,000 after buying an additional 332,452 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.57. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

