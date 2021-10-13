Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,630 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

RSG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.18.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.