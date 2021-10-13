Research Analysts Set Expectations for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $93.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Rob C. Holmes acquired 8,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,978,598.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.