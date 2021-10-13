Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.57. Resideo Technologies reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $274,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REZI. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.57. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

