Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 70.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,995 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter worth $174,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 76.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

