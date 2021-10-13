Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QSR. TheStreet upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.48. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

