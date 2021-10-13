Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.91

Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 47527 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.89 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 34.0% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 12.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 266,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 28,722 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 8.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,154,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 91,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

