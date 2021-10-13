Reviewing Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Blue Sphere alerts:

Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.8, suggesting that its stock price is 680% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Blue Sphere and Weibo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weibo $1.69 billion 6.56 $313.36 million $1.38 35.30

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Weibo 9.62% 6.78% 3.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Blue Sphere and Weibo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Weibo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Weibo has a consensus price target of $52.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. Given Weibo’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Weibo is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.7% of Weibo shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weibo beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps. The company was founded in August 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.