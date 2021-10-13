Reviewing CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies and Advanced Biomedical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

CollPlant Biotechnologies presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.94%. Given CollPlant Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CollPlant Biotechnologies is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of CollPlant Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies $6.14 million 15.60 -$5.77 million ($0.84) -20.11 Advanced Biomedical Technologies $120,000.00 42.83 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CollPlant Biotechnologies.

Profitability

This table compares CollPlant Biotechnologies and Advanced Biomedical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies 24.55% 17.53% 14.44% Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -190.92%

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CollPlant Biotechnologies

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix. The company was founded by Oded Shoseyov in June 2004 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Advanced Biomedical Technologies

Advanced BioMedical Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of medical and pain management tools. Its products include Electro-Acuscope 85P (Portable); Electro-Acuscope 80L; Neuroscope 230B; Electro-Myopulse 75L (Base Model); Electro-Myopulse 75F (Used in Fermi Lab Study); and Electro-Myopulse EMS 85P (Portable). The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

