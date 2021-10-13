Reviewing Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Graphite Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graphite Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$259.58 million ($1.88) -14.35

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Graphite Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 3 10 0 2.77

Graphite Bio presently has a consensus price target of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 150.12%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus price target of $38.64, indicating a potential upside of 43.26%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Graphite Bio and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -41.12% -35.99%

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Graphite Bio Company Profile

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

