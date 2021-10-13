Reviewing Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 23.48% 5.26% 2.23% New Residential Investment 61.81% 12.73% 1.81%

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. New Residential Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 83.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. New Residential Investment pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New Residential Investment has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $892.38 million 8.01 $159.33 million $3.23 9.26 New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.70 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.72

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment. New Residential Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Residential Investment has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.5% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Omega Healthcare Investors and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 0 5 4 0 2.44 New Residential Investment 0 1 13 0 2.93

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $38.64, suggesting a potential upside of 29.18%. New Residential Investment has a consensus target price of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.70%. Given Omega Healthcare Investors’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Omega Healthcare Investors is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats New Residential Investment on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

