Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

RICOY stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Ricoh had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Research analysts expect that Ricoh will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Co, Ltd. engages in the development, production, sale, and provision of services for imaging systems, industrial printers, and network equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Printing, Office Services, Commercial Printing, Industrial Printing, Thermal, and Others. The Office Printing segment provides multifunction devices, printers, and copiers for offices.

