Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after purchasing an additional 409,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,607 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,828,563 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $237,288,000 after acquiring an additional 261,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

