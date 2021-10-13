Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 13.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rite Aid by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Rite Aid by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Rite Aid by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Rite Aid by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

RAD opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.64 million, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.86. Rite Aid Co. has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

