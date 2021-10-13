RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,210,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446,954 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.13% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $338,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 19,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 63,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.15. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $17.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 79.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.