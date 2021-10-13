Robert W. Baird Increases Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target to $170.00

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.83.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $164.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $167.74.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The company had revenue of $197.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after buying an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

