Robert W. Baird Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.72.

Shares of WING opened at $165.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average of $156.52. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 173.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $160,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $3,407,606.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wingstop by 8,152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,178 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after purchasing an additional 424,130 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 871,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $135,290,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,177,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

