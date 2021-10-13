Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.
Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rocket Companies
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
