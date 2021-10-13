Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 24.42 and a current ratio of 24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 94.06% and a net margin of 2.31%. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 165.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,641,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,557 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,845 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,635,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth $30,471,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 19.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,710,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,106 shares in the last quarter. 3.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

