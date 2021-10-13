Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCI. TD Securities assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.56.

NYSE:RCI opened at $46.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $53.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.3974 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

