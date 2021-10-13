Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) Shares Bought by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ROT) by 249.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 174,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,797 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Rotor Acquisition worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its position in shares of Rotor Acquisition by 13.4% in the second quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 114,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,947,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rotor Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Rotor Acquisition by 234.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 167,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROT opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Rotor Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03.

Rotor Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

