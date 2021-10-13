Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$61.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CSFB upped their price target on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Stelco from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.11.

Shares of STLC stock traded up C$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$41.43. 156,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,337. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$12.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

