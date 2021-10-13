Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives C$140.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$140.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.66, for a total transaction of C$668,783.81. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$738,024.67. Also, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.63, for a total value of C$69,347.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$413,825.22. Insiders have sold 17,607 shares of company stock worth $2,252,674 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$128.38. 784,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,871,834. The company has a market cap of C$182.91 billion and a PE ratio of 12.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$90.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$124.98.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

