S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Scott Spirit Purchases 2,769 Shares

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit acquired 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 730 ($9.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion and a PE ratio of -162.22. S4 Capital plc has a 12 month low of GBX 364 ($4.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 777.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 658.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 710 ($9.28).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

