Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $197.00

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 197 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 200.23 ($2.62), with a volume of 29270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBRE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 261 ($3.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 224 ($2.93) to GBX 199 ($2.60) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Agricole cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 218.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 244.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.00 million and a PE ratio of 14.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.79%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton acquired 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £614.25 ($802.52). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,482 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,389.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

