Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €138.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Friday, October 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.33 ($148.63).

Shares of SAF opened at €112.70 ($132.59) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €115.88. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a one year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

