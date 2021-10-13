Saipem SpA Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Saipem in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of Saipem stock opened at $2.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Saipem has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

